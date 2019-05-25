AAA urges public to use caution Memorial Day weekend

Whether you're looking to take in the holiday weekend at the lake, or in a cross country road trip it might be best to get on the road earlier than usual.

With gas prices being lower than they were last Memorial weekend there has been a rise in people driving to get away from home.

This increase could see the total number of drivers on the road reaching a record high according to AAA.

While accidents do happen there are ways some can be prevented with the proper planning.

"You want to make sure you've checked your tires and that they are all inflated property. You want to check your battery and make sure that its going to start your car when you need it to. Check your windshield wipers and you want to make sure that your phone is ready to go in case you are in an incident you might need it," says Rhonda Keller the district manager for AAA South Dakota.

Keeping your hands away from your smart phone can also prevent you from getting in accidents while behind the wheel and ensure you have a safe memorial weekend.