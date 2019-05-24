City on course to open their outdoor pools soon

It may not seem like it's the right time with the kind of weather we've been having lately, but Rapid City's outdoor pools are set to open for summer next week.

Horace Mann Pool is one of several Rapid City outdoor pools poised to open after Memorial Day Weekend.

It all depends on what Mother Nature decides to do but if it all goes well Roosevelt Swim Center's 50 meter pool opens on the 29th, Parkview Pool on May 30, Horace Mann Pool on May 31st, and Sioux Park's Jimmy Hilton Pool on Saturday June 8.

"It's a very exciting time of year, everyone's ready to be done with school, everyone's ready to be outside especially with the weather that we have had, everyone's tired of being inside and wants to be outside and do something fun," said Emily Carstensen, a recreation specialist with Rapid City Parks and Rec. "Right now it's just putting the final touches on everything, before the pools open of course. All of our pools are full they're getting heated, chemicals are getting balanced were just crossing our fingers for warm weather, I don't know if we'll get it next weeks."

New to this year's season is early entry for swimmers with passes. The outdoor pools are open from noon to 6 p.m. daily, those with passes can gain entrance at 11:30 a.m.