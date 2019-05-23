City crews respond to water main break in North Rapid

While some of Public Works crew was down at Main Street Square others were responding to a water main break in North Rapid.

The break occurred at the corner of Explorer Street and Minuteman Drive just north of Horace Mann Park around 10 this morning. Around 25 to 30 houses were without water for a couple of hours as crews made the fix.

There are currently no traffic disruptions. A boundary fence has been placed around the area until the gas company can apply a coating on the repaired pipe. After that crews will backfill the affected area.

