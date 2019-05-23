Early voting brings in hundreds

So far, the county auditors office has seen a higher interest in early voting for this city election than the past two rounds.

With more than 100 people coming in Wednesday alone to cast their ballots.

Early voting is open through June 3rd or you can wait in line at your polling location on June 4th.

Either way, the auditor says just get out and vote but for now, early voting seems to be pretty popular.

"They like it because it's usually a little quicker than standing inline on election day and they can do it at their convenience," says Cindy Mohler the Pennington County Auditor.

You can find your closest polling location here for June 4th elections- https://vip.sdsos.gov/vipLogin.aspx