You didn't have to go far to see the snow Wednesday morning

While the streets might look pretty clear in many parts of town quite a bit of snow piled up just outside of Rapid City.

Most of the snow downtown melted away, leaving the roads wet but safe. Just a short drive west on Highway 44 and those wet roads became covered in snow. Looking at that snow it's hard to think that June is just a few days away. Some tourists in the area had to change their plans and find things to do indoors but as the weather cleared up, some people took advantage of the evening to take a stroll downtown.