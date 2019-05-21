Despite the weather, Storybook Island will open

This is a busy week for the staff of Storybook Island, as they get ready for their opening day and the return of children's smiling faces heading back through the gate.

Recent rains haven't stopped the Girl Scouts from planting hundreds of flowers on Sunday to help out with the season opening.

Despite another chance of rain putting a damper on opening weekend, Storybook Island staff aren't letting the forecast stop them.

They've gotten most of everything done prior to this week, and are excited to bring in thousands of kids this summer.

"The rain is something that we need to have all the way through the summer, probably not all this week but that's what we're getting so we're dealing with it as best as we can. It is the place were magic happens so we never know what'll happen on Saturday," says Connie LeZotte the executive director of Storybook Island.

Storybook Island will open Saturday and will stay open until Labor Day.