Meade County struggles to save ambulance services

Residents from Meade County and the City met to discuss a plan to provide ambulance service to its residents at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis Monday night.

The issue initially started when the City of Sturgis requested more funds from the county because it felt the county wasn't filling its financial burden.

Rural Meade County residents are trying to determine what they can do if anything to pay for ambulance service to continue coverage.

The City of Sturgis created a sunset clause on the agreement if the county has not come forward with a solution, or showed progress by July 15, ambulance service to the county will cease.

This means EMS will not be leaving city limits to transport people in need of services.

One self-employed rancher said the reality is if the county wants an ambulance service, it has to figure out a way to pay for it.

"Unfortunately, there's no way for everybody to get what they want. Everybody always seems to want somebody else to pay for it. There's been a lot of tension between the city and the county and I think that it's only growing every day. Everybody always has this kind of us versus them mentality," said Collin Duprel, a self-employed rancher.

Duprel said when the City came forward initially, it needed $600,000.

That number has since decreased to $60,000, making it hard to understand what the actual ambulance costs to run.

"Everybody's ok with paying for what the ambulance costs, but nobody wants to get shafted with a bill later on that was a lot more than what they originally agreed to. Which is part of the reason everybody's kind of afraid to form an ambulance district because once we elect ambulance board members, they have the power to institute whatever kind of levy on property taxes that they want," Duprel continued.

Two of the county commissioners were in attendance Monday night.

Duprel and many others said they would like to see all of the commissioners and the city manager involved.

A sign-up sheet was passed around for people to hop on board with their ideas for what should happen before the July 15 deadline.