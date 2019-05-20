Electronic issue caused an Outdoor Warning Public Siren to malfunction

If you were out and about near Valley View Elementary School Sunday around 5 PM, you might have heard a strange sound. It turns out the Outdoor Warning Public Siren located at the school malfunctioned.

There are 34 sirens throughout Pennington County with the purpose to warn people about potential dangers. When the siren goes off people are encouraged to find more information through local news or weather radio. Routine tests do happen twice a month, but when people heard a different sound come from the siren Sunday evening, they started to ask questions and call in for more information.

"So there was no information in NOAA Weather Radio or in broadcast media about a threat condition because there wasn't one, but people were doing the right thing. People were asking and trying to find more information," says Pennington County Emergency Management director Dustin Willett.

Willett says they have an in house technician group to check on the sirens. They say it will take a couple weeks to find the issue, and it should be fixed shortly after that.