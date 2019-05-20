City increases water flow from Pactola Reservoir

Rapid City bumped up the water release rate from Pactola Reservoir over the weekend.

The new rate began Saturday based on a recommendation from the Bureau of Reclamation.

They increased the flow from 220 cubic feet per second (CFS) to 250 CFS, that release followed another increase on Friday. That makes 2 increases in 3 days over the weekend.

Right now, because of inflow from other streams, the flow level of Rapid Creek at Founders Park is 309 CFS.

Parks and Rec has closed off yet another section of bike path, this one at Cambell Street. Park officials will continue monitoring the bike path daily.

"We've had to go through this experience before. So again we're just urging the public to use caution when they're around Rapid Creek," said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communications coordinator. "You don't need to go through it unless you're a very experienced recreationalist and so forth. There's really no need to be going into the creek and if you're by the creek to use an abundance of caution"

The spillway at Canyon Lake is more than capable handling the current release rate. With Canyon Lake Reconstruction Project, which was completed in May 2015, the spillway can manage increased water flows up to 14,000 CFS.