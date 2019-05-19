Rapid City Ward 3 candidates discuss main concerns before election

The city council election is approaching. Ward 3 candidates discuss their main concerns and how they want to improve Rapid City.

Ward 3 councilman Jason Salamun is not running for re-election, leaving one spot open for replacement.

Four candidates are running for the position. Brittany Richman said she is running for Ward 3 to represent the young families in the city.

Meanwhile, Jeffery Bailie is running with the focus of growing Rapid City's economy.

"Our schools are overcrowded right now and that's not a city council issue per say. But it's something people are concerned about. That's the same with infrastructure. Our parks, there aging. We take care of them not just for us but for people who come through here and especially for our kids," Richman said.

"We're going to be taking individual efforts of a variety of agencies whether it be local, state or federal and putting them together under one umbrella for a more synergistic approach in getting employers to come to our wonderful community," Bailie said.

Stephanie Savoy's main focus is tackling the homeless population in the city.

While, Greg Strommen is concerned about the accommodations the city will have to make for the B-21.

"Being a person who has been there at one time in my life. It is very defeating and very devastating. But their's hope and there are so many good people in our community that's willing to help our homeless population and I'm willing to work with those people," Savoy said.

"The biggest issue right now is how are we going to handle the influx of people that come in for the new B-21. How are we going to strategically grow so that Rapid City a place of opportunity," Strommen said.

The election is June 4.