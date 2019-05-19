Douglas High School senior denied graduation walk

A Douglas High School student is denied the chance to walk at graduation because he is half a credit short. His mother in tears Sunday as the graduation continued without her son.

The cheers, the walk across the stage and the throwing of the cap in the air are all the pleasures high school seniors enjoy on graduation. However, John Larive will not walk in the graduation ceremony.

Four days ago, 17-year-old Larive was told by his teacher and principal that he will not be walking at graduation because he is a half credit short. Larvie did not pass the last exam in his English class and will now have to retake it in the summer.

"I just feel that I'm not part of them. Not being part of a senior or anything. It's unfair," Larvie said.

It's a devastating moment for his mother, Jennifer Larive. She said her son has come so far in overcoming his disability.

"He's my first child to graduate so it really is heartbreaking to not be able to see him walk across that stage with his peers. I believe that kid has worked really hard. He's overcome a lot of things in life," Jennifer Larive said.

Larive's mother said he was born with Waardenburg Syndrome which made him deaf. After receiving cochlear implants, he had to re-learn how to hear. Larive's mother said it set him back in life a little bit.

When she spoke to the principal on Thursday morning, school policy was explained to her.

"He said that he was, when he stood on that stage and he called out those names he's certified that they earned every credit. That they were able to graduate," Jennifer Larive said.

According to the Douglas High School student handbook, "seniors must meet all State and School Board requirements prior to participating in graduation ceremonies."

According to page 59 in the Douglas School District Board Policy, The Board said all seniors are suppose to earn at least 22 credits. Also, "students who are unable to meet the graduation requirements will not be permitted to participate in graduation exercises."

In Douglas High School there is a wall with the name of every graduate. Though Larive is not being able to walk, his name is among the others on the wall.

Larive plans to earn his final half credit over the summer. Then, he will apply to Headlines Academy to pursue his dream of painting nails and doing hair.