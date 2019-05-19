Celebrating 100 and still driving to work

Most people don't plan to work when they're seventy, eighty, or ninety years old, but one Rapid City woman just turned 100 in April and she still works a few days a week.

Grace Pettigrew was born in Tolstoy, South Dakota April 6, 1919. She and her husband moved to Rapid City years after getting married where he started his own flooring business. He passed away in 2002, but she continues to work at Flooring America. Not only that, but she drives herself to work and lives on her own.

"If the lord is allowing me to live this long, I want to make good use of my life. Why squander it away. Might just as well make your life count while you're alive," she says.

Pettigrew says she didn't smoke or drink and attends church regularly. She feels blessed to have family and friends with her to celebrate her birthday and says that everyone should be friendly to each other and to greet people with a smile.