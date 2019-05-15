City crews sprucing up new public area

Wednesday crews were focused on sprucing up Founders Park West.

Foothills prairie grass and wildflower mix are now in the 2.5 acre lot.

This is the first time this area has gotten some attention and if city crews decide they like it, they may continue to putting the grass and flowers in the lot.

A tractor spread the grass seed into the 2.5 acre lot, while another person put the flowers in the ground.

So if you notice a change in scenery along Omaha Street, don't be alarmed.

"Driving by if you see some tall grass or things that look like weeds to you, it's probably not, it's probably flowers coming up and tall grasses," says Andy Bernard a urban forester with Rapid City Parks.

If you have any questions for city crews on the new additions, just give them a call at 605-394-4175.