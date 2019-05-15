Two power poles down in Rapid City

One pole fell onto The Time In Motel, while another fell on a garbage can outside of the Time Out Lounge around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

280 customers were briefly without power when the poles went down but Black Hills Energy was able to isolate the two buildings without anyone getting hurt, and bring power back to the other customers.

A small oil spill occurred when the transformers hit the ground but it was contained and did not leak into any drainage systems.

Black Hills Energy will replace the poles in the next few days, in order to cut down on any potential hazards.

"It may be more than that it may be two or three of them along the line just to make sure they're all secured," says Mutch Usera with community affairs of Black Hills Energy.

There are no injuries reported at the time and an investigation into the cause is underway.