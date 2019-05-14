$10 rabies shots in Sturgis on Saturday

The Northern Hills Veterinary Small Clinic, on Anna Street in Sturgis, will offer $10 rabies shots for small pets on Saturday.

Northern Hills Veterinary Small Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Lance Serbousek giving a dog an examination.

Half of the money will go to the Sturgis Animal Shelter to help cover preventative treatment medicine costs like vaccine boosters.

Two years ago, the clinic served about 50 pets. Dr. Lance Serbousek, a veterinarian at the clinic, said the goal this year is to double that.

He said South Dakota is a rabies incident state, meaning there are more wild rabid animals running around that can potentially affect people's pets.

"With our domestic animals we are going to create this barrier between the wildlife and us. We're walking down the street and see a skunk in mid daylight that's acting aggressively, we're going to walk away. But our pets won't. If we can protect them then they are going to further protect our family, as well as our kids and ourselves," Dr. Serbousek said.

The clinic will be giving out the vaccines from 8 a. m to noon on Saturday.