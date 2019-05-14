Saint Thomas More Cavaliers stand up to cancer

A few years ago, the students of Saint Thomas More decided to stand up to cancer in honor of their athletic director's late wife who died from cancer.

Now in its fourth year, Cavaliers Compete for Christ has raised and donated more than $20,000 to the Cancer Care Center, Hospice House and to one of their teachers who was diagnosed with cancer. This year they raised $4,000 that they donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"You know it's always a good feeling when you get to help someone besides yourself," said Sophia Janssen, a 10th grader at STM. "We get to go to a school where we get to help all the time, we're always looking at community service opportunities."

"I think it's just amazing to see everyone come together because I think everyone can relate to how cancer has affected their life," said Alexis Collins, a 12th grader.

Don't forget to register for the 2019 Walk For Wishes this Saturday. This Make-A-Wish fundraiser celebrates all the wishes that have been granted while raising funds for future wishes.