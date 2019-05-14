Lemmon Avenue Garden holds true to its mission

For 10 years the Lemmon Avenue Garden has been a beacon of hope in a community that needed some uplifting.

"To provide a safe place for the residents to meet, to gather and to address some crime issues in the neighborhood." says Tracy Thacker, outreach coordinator with NeighborWorks.

While there are still crime incidents (last October, two people were stabbed in a pickup truck parked outside of a Lemmon Avenue home), neighbors aren't giving up hope in their community garden.

"Everybody's growing together and we take care of one another. We've got very nice neighbors to be around here and they'll do anything for you." says Terry Horton, a Lemmon Avenue resident.

The community is protective of their garden.

"When people are invested they protect their investment. I've said that before and I'll say it again. People are invested here," says Roberta Harmon, a Lemmon Avenue Garden volunteer.

For the future, volunteers and gardeners hope for even more growth and community participation.

If you would like to plant a seed in the Lemmon Avenue Garden and get involved, you can call NeighborWorks at (605) 923-6007 for more.