Candidates for Rapid City Council and Mayor's seat get up close and personal

Candidates for the 2019 Rapid City Council and Mayoral Election were able to get up close and personal with the community Monday evening at Southwest Middle School.

Five candidates from Ward's 1, 2, and 3 were represented at the introductory forum put on by Democracy in Action.

Each candidate got an opportunity to answer questions from the Democracy in Action group and questions from community members themselves.

Topics included the affordability of housing in Rapid City, diversity, and how long candidates think the job will take.

Many of the questions posed to the candidates though, were based on one of Rapid City's longstanding topics, infrastructure.

"Gender equality in Rapid City SD as far as wages and we're also concerned about infrastructure, we have a lot of the same concerns that citizens have and we're concerned about the environment and education," said Susan Kelts, co-chair of the Democracy in Action Political Committee and moderator.

People were able to register to vote throughout the forum also.

Registration deadline and early voting are on the same day, May 20.

Elections will take place on June 4.