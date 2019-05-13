Rushmore Plaza Civic Center selects proposal for a new name

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is getting closer to a new name for the arena.

After several months of proposals, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer says the committee has finally chosen one.

However, the new name for the arena has not been revealed.

The Civic Center plans to break ground on the new $130 million arena in late October.

"Promoters and agents across the country who chose here they're going have to get to know the knew name. There is going to have to be a marketing budget to re-brand out nationally and regionally and locally for that name to be used," Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said.

Baltzer plans to have more public presentations to show the updated designs on the arena.