A new store opens in Rushmore Mall, with a grand opening celebration Thursday.

Barb & Naomi’s Boutique merchandise includes jewelry, hand-crafted soaps and bath bombs, as well as candles.

Also at the mall, noon on Friday, is a ceremonial rope cutting for I. Am. Legacy. This is a youth outreach involving the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors group.

