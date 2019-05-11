Dog Jog benefits Custer Bark Park

On Saturday, there were so many happy puppy faces that are walking to raise money for the Custer Bark Park.

The first ever completely fenced in dog park in Custer. So all dogs in the area and that are tourists can have a safe space to play.

"The dogs are finally not going to be on a leash and they're going to be happy," says Myca Hegerseld a Dog Jog walker.

The 5K Dog Jog and 1 Mile Mutt Strutt started at the Custer Beacon and the dogs were loving every second of it.

The money from registration directly goes back to help pay for costs of the soon to open Bark Park.

"The city donated the land to us. It's going to be just over an acre of ground and it's going to be all enclosed, fenced in. We'll hae a large dog area and a small dog area," says Lesa Mcdermott the co-chair of the Custer Bark Park.

As well as being completely enclosed, there will be people and pet water fountains, dog waste disposal stations, and picnic tables and the dog parents are excited.

"I think it's really important for the community to have this. We all love our dogs and we all want a safe place for them to play," says Krystl Hegerself a Dog Jog walker.

The Dog Jog and Mutt Strutt brought in around 50 pups and they hope the Bark Park will be open in late June.

If you would like to donate to help out with costs of the Custer Bark Park you can donate online at- bit.ly/custerbarkpark

For additional information about the Custer Bark Park- email custerdogpark@gmail.com

Custer Bark Park's Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/custerbarkpark/