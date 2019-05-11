Post office brings in more than mail for food drive

Across the nation on Saturday mail carriers brought in something different to the post office, they brought in food.

For 26 years our local mail carriers are the middle man and pick up food from homes then take it to Feeding South Dakota to try and help out in the community.

The "Stamp Out Hunger" drive last year alone brought in 60,000 pounds of food.

People could drop off food at the post office or have their mail carrier pick it up from their door.

For the mail carriers, they want to help out where they can.

"It's helping other people that's what we want to do. It's helping out our community as far as with everybody, that's the main reason," says Brad Reiger a city carrier with the post office.

If you missed out on the drive Saturday, don't worry. Leave your canned and boxed food out for your mail carrier to pick up, and they will bring it back to the post office for the next couple weeks.