Mine expansion south of Rapid City wins OK

The mine expansion is a "go."

Pennington County Commissioners Friday give final approval to a controversial gravel quarry expansion south of Rapid City.

On a 4 to 1 vote the commission sided with Pennington County planners who on Wednesday gave the thumbs up to Croell-Redi Mix's plans to more than double the output of the Perli Pit mine near Bear Country USA along Highway 16.

The vote came after seven hours of testimony and discussion and caps a lengthy and contentious process that began in 2016.

The proposed expansion drew vocal opposition from citizens who expressed concerns about potential water and air pollution and increased truck traffic on Highway 16.

Croell representatives said they were happy to finally get the go-ahead.

"We're pleased with the decisions we're also very cognizant of the concerns of the commissioners as well as the community members that spoke in opposition," said Tom Brady, Croell's attorney. "We hear them and I think that you're going to see that Croell is in fact a good community citizen."

On Wednesday county planners approved Croell's application with 37 stipulations. The county commission Friday added two more including one that prohibits Croell from running trucks to and from the mine during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

In 2016 the county commission reversed the county planning board's decision to OK Croell's mine expansion. That vote triggered a law suit by the company that ended up getting tossed by the state Supreme Court.

Friday's vote left mine expansion opponents upset.

"In granting these (expansion) permits they have limited Croell to activities that will require 39 different rules and laws and agencies to patrol them so there I think we see it's not appropriate for the area by their own actions," said Sylvia Cox, a member of Concerned Citizens of the Black Hills, the group that has opposed the mine expansion.

Cox said her group would meet and discuss their options following the commission's vote.