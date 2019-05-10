8th graders get inside look at Air Force career

Students and teachers from Georgia Morse Middle School drove from Pierre to the Black Hills, to talk with members of the United States Air Force, and get their input on the unique benefits and challenges that come with serving in the military.

Ellsworth brought in a diverse range of service members, including pilots, administrative staff, and maintenance staff, to talk with the students on what exactly they do for the Air Force.

"It's kind of a cool opportunity for them to start thinking not just us with the military and they're going through the community today, what options are available to me," says Major Jeremy Curbey with the United States Air Force.

The students spent the rest of the day in Rapid City, going to Regional Hospital, School of Mines, and Western Dakota Tech to learn more about various post-high school options.

"Not only is it producing wonderful and respectful young men and women but the career possibilities are endless and that's what we want for all of our 8th graders," says Kylie Cumbow the principal with Georgia Morse Middle School.

Students from Pierre were asking numerous questions from the Air Force men and women, wanting to know the ins and outs of their job.