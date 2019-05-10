Another weekend, another search

The dog teams are back in the hills looking for Serenity Dennard after successfully finding the scent of human remains nearly two weeks ago.

On Friday, there were four dog teams from South Dakota and one team from Colorado searching near Rockerville. Their mission is to detect scent and zero in on a potential source.

It's officially been more than three months since the 9-year-old went missing from the Black Hills Children's Home. While the investigation effort continues, Captain Corey Brubakken with the Pennington County Sheriff's Offices says the search effort will continue as well.

"We feel like we are making progress," Brubakken said. "We are expanding our area out further to get into areas that we haven't spent enough time in."

Brubakken says the sheriff's office is committed to following the investigation wherever it may lead.