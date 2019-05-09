Rapid City man guilty after attempting to meet 14-year-old

A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to receive child pornography after he answered a craigslist ad posted by police.

In federal court on Thursday, 49-year-old Patrick Hirl Adkins signed a plea deal that would see him behind bars for six years. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

The incident happened in January, when an Internet Crimes Against Children special agent posed as a 14-year-old girl on Craigslist. After a series of explicit text messages including two pictures sent by Adkins, he agreed to meet with the child at Canyon Lake Park. When he arrived, Rapid City Police arrested him.