Rapid City artist Leah Nixon shares her story with Wilson Elementary

The students of Wilson Elementary School were treated to a very special guest speaker Thursday, as part of their artist in residence program.

Artist Leah Nixon shared her story of how she overcame a tragic construction accident last year that left her paralyzed from below her arms on down.

Nixon spent several months in physical therapy in Omaha and has recently moved back to Rapid City and continues to practice art at a small studio. Currently she is learning how live independently.

"I could of talked about a number of different things about my accident but I think one of the things that has been really important is just having a good attitude about learning new things and like it's not even learning new things but it's relearning these things that I learned when I was a toddler," said Nixon. "Having a can do attitude about things I think makes a huge difference when you find yourself in such a tough situation."

Before the incident Nixon was very independent, since then she has learned the virtue of being humble and asking for help. Sharing her story at Wilson Elementary is one of the first times she's done it publicly but it's something that she finds herself doing all time.

"A lot of what I'm finding myself doing, like the work I'm doing," said Nixon, "is just sharing my experiences with people and I guess I am having a lot of conversations with people about how it's been and how I am now, I guess I just have a lot to say about life and death, love and pain and so that's the work I'm doing."

Currently Nixon spends her days perfecting her artwork, one of the first things she asked when should could communicate after the incident was "Can I still draw?"

She and her older sister run a stationary business Tiny and Sail. She hopes to hold more speaking engagements with other schools in the future.