Man pleds guilty to child pornography

39-year-old Justin Vance Patterson of Rapid City pleads guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography, which carries a minimum sentence of 5 years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Patterson he contacted an undercover agent online who he believed was a 15-year old girl.

The conversation was sexual and Patterson admitted to sending nude pictures of himself to the agent and asking for nude pictures in return.

He was arrested when came to meet the girl in person in Rapid City.

