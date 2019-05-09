Two Rapid City students honored by C-SPAN for creating short documentaries

C-SPAN travels all the way from D.C to award two lucky Saint Thomas More high school seniors.

Out of 340 students around the nation, Matthew McGillick and Spencer Lund won the C-SPAN StudentCam video documentary competition.

The students submitted a five-minute video about 'what does it mean to be American' and was awarded for their creativity.

C-SPAN received nearly three thousand video submissions on the topic but narrowed it down to honoring only 150.

In March, the students received an email from C-SPAN announcing them as winners. An email they both said they will cherish forever.

The students won $250, certificates and a tour of the C-SPAN bus.

"I can definitely say that I wasn't expecting it to be this big. I definitely didn't expect all these people to come all the way from D.C. All the way out here. That's kind of a long ways away. So we both feel very, very honored. I think I can speak for both of us when I say that. They would take the time and spend the money to come all the way out here to honor just two little South Dakota kids," Matthew McGillick said.

The C-SPAN bus is headed to Sioux Falls to honor the one winner there.