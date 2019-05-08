Area school students brave cold for National Bike to School Day

May is National Bike Month and students from around Rapid City Area Schools braved the cold on their bikes get to school for National Bike to School Day, Wednesday.

Hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department, this event awards one of the participating schools the Pedaler's Prize Trophy if they had the highest percentage of student population biking to school.

For last 3 years Corral Drive School has reigned victorious in the competition but this year could be a gamble because of the weather.

And for some kids at Rapid Valley Elementary, biking to school is a normal day-to-day thing, even if it is National Bike to School day.

"For me it's kind of ordinary," said Kayden Kracht, a 4th grader at Rapid Valley Elementary School, "but it's also kind of cool to see how many people will be willing to ride their bike in this weather."

Next week kicks off the National Bike Work Week with May 17th, being National Bike to Work Day and will feature the staple "Bike for Bacon" event held along the bike path at Founders Park from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

