Petitioners seek reform of OST government

History was made Wednesday on the Pine Ridge Reservation as petitions were filed that could bring a vote to dramatically reshape the tribal government.

A task force of Oglala Sioux Tribal council members handed in petitions at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Pine Ridge office with almost 5,000 signatures asking for a vote on a package of constitutional reforms that, if enacted, would seismically alter nearly a century of tribal governance.

Never before in the 82 year history of the current OST government have petitions ever been filed by the people to seek reform.

Two years ago the tribal council formed a task force to explore reforming the tribe's constitution.

"I've been in this council position for 10 years and I see that what we are currently doing is not working," said tribal council member Robin Tapio. "And that we need change in our government structure."

The current government structure was imposed on the reservation in 1934 by the Interior Department with no Indian input.

Today the tribal council wields absolute power and is sometimes viewed as capricious and opaque.

After a series of public meetings to get input from tribal members the task force, a year ago, submitted a list of 50 amendments to the constitution to the tribal council asking it to put the document up for a vote of the membership.

The key points? Adding checks and balances that would diminish the council's authority.

"That is definitely one of the things that the people had asked for is that separation of powers," said task force member and tribal council member Nakina Mills.

What was the council's decision? It tabled the motion.

So the task force set out to gather signatures to put the matter to a vote of the tribal membership. Two weeks ago the task force asked the tribal council again to put the reform package to the voters. The council -- again -- tabled the idea.

So on Wednesday the task force filed its petitions. It handed in 4,801 signatures. Only 4,094 are needed to trigger a vote.

"I'm very excited for the people," said task force and tribal council member Dr. Valentina Merdanian. "The people have persevered and making changes within the tribal government system and bringing checks and balances and accountability which provides a better future for our people."

It could be months before the Department of the Interior ultimately approves to election and challenges are likely from within the Oglala Sioux Nation but task force members on Wednesday were elated.

"We're not done yet," said Mills. "We still have a lot of work we still have years. Even though this was a big relief to get to this step this last couple of years, there's still a lot of work to do."

And the effort might reverberate beyond the Pine Ridge borders.

"This historic moment of constitutional reform will also, I would say, guide the other tribes," said OST Vice President Darla Black. "The trials and tribulations that the five tribal councilwomen who took part in (the petition drive) and all the work that they did, they were making headway for not just the Oglala Sioux Tribe but also the Oceti Sacowin," or other tribes of the Great Sioux nation.