Parking advisory board looks to help downtown parking concerns

Downtown businesses owners, tourists, and the community have to deal with all of the meters and parking in Rapid City.

In June, smart meters will be installed and some business owners welcome the new parking meters.

"We'll have a much better flow in downtown so if someone wants to pop in for a quick lunch, they're not going to have to walk as far to get in," says Tony Demaro the owner and operator of Murphy's Pub and Grill.

Demaro's employees voiced their concern to him during their morning meeting, he reassured them, it's just a part of living in a city with a popular downtown.

"It is going to be better for our tourists, its going to be better for our guests it's just going to be a little harder on the employees but we're going to figure it out like every other city has to," says Demaro.

Knowing there will be concerns from businesses owners and the public, the city started a parking advisory board. The board is made up of at least 4 business owners and 3 people from the community and the city is currently taking applications for some positions.

Darrell Shoemaker the communications director with the city of Rapid City, detailed on what is required from the positions of the parking advisory board.

"They'll handle everything from parking ramp, on street parking, parking meters, all issues involving parking will go through the parking advisory board."

