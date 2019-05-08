South Dakota governor won't test tribal ban from reservation

Gov. Kristi Noem says she won't test the ban placed on her by the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council.

"I will not go where I am not welcome," she said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday.

It was the first time she had spoken publicly on the topic since last week when OST President Julian Bear Runner sent Noem a letter saying she would not be welcome on the Pine Ridge Reservation unless she rescinds her support for two new state laws addressing potential pipeline protests over the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline that would cross South Dakota.

The tribal council had voted unanimously to relay that message to the governor. Tribal leaders said they were not consulted on the pipeline laws and that they impinge on free speech.

Noem Tuesday also extended an olive branch to Bear Runner saying, "I would love to visit with the president of the tribe."

A spokesman for president Bear Runner, Chase Iron Eyes, welcomed the governor's words.

"I'm happy to hear that Governor Noem will respect the will of council," and not test the ban. He also said "the president is willing to sit down with Gov. Noem and thanks her for her diplomatic outreach."

Later Tuesday Iron Eyes's words were relayed to Noem. She expressed hope that good tings lie ahead.

"I believe we can work together in new ways," she said. "Everybody who knows me knows that I came into this position with a goal of reconciliation, of working with our tribes in new ways that they haven't been able to do in the past with other governors."

