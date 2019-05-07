Small relative of T-rex discovered by Virginia Tech paleontologist

It has been millions of years since scientists say dinosaurs walked the earth, yet new species are still being discovered across the world.

The newest dinosaur known to scientists was named Monday by a Virginia Tech paleontologist, Sterling Nesbitt, an assistant professor with Department of Geosciences.

The teeny-tiny dinosaur is known as "Suskityrannus hazelae" and is a cousin of the more well-known Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Suskityrannus gives us a glimpse into the evolution of tyrannosaurs just before they take over the planet,” Nesbitt said in a press release. “It also belongs to a dinosaurian fauna that just proceeds the iconic dinosaurian faunas in the latest Cretaceous that include some of the most famous dinosaurs, such as the Triceratops, predators like Tyrannosaurus rex, and duckbill dinosaurs like Edmotosaurus.”

While related to the T-rex, the new dinosaur was much smaller and older. It weighed between 45 and 90 pounds, compared to a full grown T-rex which weighs about 9 tons.

The Suski is about 3 feet high and 9 feet long.

The Suskityrannus is believed to have walked the earth about 92 million years ago, but Nesbitt's story with the dinosaur begins about 20 years ago.

The VT professor was a 16-year-old in 1998 when he discovered a partial skeleton of the new dinosaur in New Mexico.

"I was very excited, but also a little bit nervous because I had to pick up every fragment," said Nesbitt.

Prior to Nesbitt's discovery, Robert Denton, now a senior geologist with Terracon Consultants, discovered a partial skull of the new dinosaur in 1997.

Nesbitt's find marked the second specimen. The then high school junior was on a dig with Doug Wolfe and James Kirkland, now of the Utah Geological Survey.

When Nesbitt saw the skeleton in the ground he thought he found something special, but he didn't know how unique it was. For much of the 20 years, the team didn't know what they were working with.

Nesbitt said scientists didn't have anything to compare the small dinosaur to in the T-rex family because smaller relatives were not discovered until around 2005 and 2006.

More than 20 years after his initial find, Nesbitt went to college, started a family, and on Monday, named the newest carnivorous dinosaur from those same bones.

“My discovery of a partial skeleton of Suskityrannus put me onto a scientific journey that has framed my career,” said Nesbitt, in a press release. “I am now an assistant professor that gets to teach about Earth history.”

Nesbitt will be driving the specimen across the country to Arizona this summer. Its final home with be at the Arizona Museum of Natural History.

