City holds annual Tree Care Workshop

The Rapid City Urban Foresty Board hosted it's annual Tree Care Workshop Monday.

The workshop featured a wide variety of topics on trees for both homeowners and professionals.

Those in attendance learned how to select, plant and care for trees in storm water basins and around power lines, what kind of tree species are native to Rapid City and the Black Hills Region, hands on planting and pruning techniques as well as seminars on tree pests and diseases and an update on the Emerald Ash Borer.

"If you're going to invest the money and time in planting a tree, you want to do it right. It's a long term investment and it's really not for you, it's for the generations coming after you," said Andy Bernard, Rapid City urban forester. "So if you do it right the first time, you're going to have a lot better success then just blindly going in there and just going after it. So planting the right way and tree care the right way, tree will outlive you very, very easily."

If you have any questions about when it comes to tree planting or how to care for your trees, you can give Rapid City Parks and Recreation call at 1-605-394-4168.