Annual Readiatrics Book Drive nets thousands of books

The annual Readiatrics Book Drive came to end this Monday morning as hundreds of books were delivered to the South Dakota Department of Health.

This book drive provides books to children in need who don't have access to books physically or financially and to build literacy in the home.

There were multiple drop sites throughout town including Rapid City Fire Department stations, all of Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations and more. This year they estimate that the community donated between six and seven-thousand books. Since 2001, this drive has collected and redistributed more than 160,000 books.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity to be able to give a child that chance to have a book of their own that they can read and learn about the world in a different way and it opens up their eyes to the world of what's out there and what other things that could be," said Cherie Koch, regional manager at South Dakota Department of Health, "it's great and we want them to read every day and we encourage that, read a book to your child every day."

Other places to benefit the book drive is the FACE program at Kyle, Crazy Horse School in Pine Ridge and the Adolescent Psychiatric Ward in Rapid City.