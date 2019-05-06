FEMA and South Dakota reps assess storm damage

Storm damage assessments across South Dakota, including on Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations, started Monday.

This is a preliminary assessment of individual properties damaged during last month’s snow melt, rains and subsequent flooding.

FEMA staff members, along with state and local representatives, will assess the extent and severity of damage done to homes and business throughout various counties and tribal reservations.

Counties included in these assessments are Bennett, Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Jones, Minnehaha, Spink, and Yankton as well as the tribal reservations of Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Officials continue to work with other counties and tribal governments throughout South Dakota as they finish their initial assessments.

Additional counties and tribal governments will be assessed throughout the week.

Information gathered during the assessment process will help determine whether federal assistance should be requested and will form the basis for any disaster declaration.

A preliminary assessment of public infrastructure damaged by snow melt, rains and subsequent flooding will be done starting May 13.

