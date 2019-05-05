How does the search for Serenity fit into Search and Rescue's budget?

The search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard is set to resume next weekend. It's been three months since she went missing and deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office are working to bring her home.

With the time, effort and resources being put into the search how is the Search and Rescue budget affected?

Search and Rescue has a fixed budget every year. The combination of city and county dollars gives the department 44 thousand dollars which covers most situations they may have to respond to in a given year. For a large scale search such as the one for Serenity, many resources are not in the budget.

"So far on the Serenity search specifically, non-budgeted items, if you will, related to the search we're in that 40 to 50 thousand dollar range," says Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom.

So things like aircraft rental, some equipment use, and mileage compensation for out of state teams over the past weeks add up. Some services are not included in that total such as the food donated by the Gaslight restaurant and the time donated by dog teams.

"In a case like this where you need to draw in other resources in the area at the volunteer fire service and then volunteers from out of the area like the K-9 teams, couldn't do it without them," says Thom.

To help offset costs incurred by non-budgeted searches there is a possibility for reimbursement from other departments. A few weeks ago the Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved a hearing for a $73,000 supplement requested by search and rescue.

"It'll help us through the rest of the year. I mean if we spend all the supplement or just a portion of the supplement on the Serenity search the balance can be used for other searches, responses to other incidents throughout the rest of the year," Thom says.

Ultimately the goal is to find Serenity and as Capt. Tony Harrison said last Sunday, you can't put a price on a life.

"Does it cost money to do this? It sure does and if it were my child I wouldn't care, if it was your child you wouldn't care either. The sheriff is committed to finding this young lady and we're going to work until we find this young lady," he says.

The public hearing for the supplement is scheduled for this Tuesday where it will be decided how much if any is approved.