Grand opening for Cadillac Jack's renovations brings in more people

The Grand Opening celebration at Cadillac Jack's in Deadwood continues Saturday and people are filling up the card tables.

The newly renovated gaming floor has what they're calling, a Las Vegas style. It took two years to complete the addition as well as renovations to the old portion of the resort.

Gaming numbers for Deadwood dropped slightly in March compared to last year, but at Cadillac Jack's, the general manager says they usually see an increase. Adding more tables and slot machines helps with the demand from visitors and with a new food section guests don't have to go far for a bite to eat.

"People do come in here, the tourist's do and they do want to experience downtown Deadwood too, but they go downtown, they experience Deadwood, they come back and then they can stay with us," says general manager, David Schneiter.