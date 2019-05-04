Black Hills Farmers Market is open for business

The Black Hills Farmers Market opened Saturday and people took advantage of the nice weather to get some shopping in and check out what's new.

The market at 145 East Omaha has more than 60 vendors participating this year. Some are returning vendors, while others are participating in their first year and are bringing some new products to the table.

Along with the new baked goods, cheese, butter, and other products, this year the market is taking part in Double Up Food Bucks

People who use SNAP benefits to shop at the farmers market can get a dollar for dollar match to use on fresh produce. As the season continues, events are planned in the coming months for visitors to enjoy.

"We will hold a lot of activities throughout the season. We're having a bike event in June, in August is National Farmer's Market Week, in July we're celebrating the Market's 30th birthday party," says market manager, Barb Cromwell.

The farmers market is open every Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm. Starting July 10th it will be open Wednesdays as well.