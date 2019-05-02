Hundreds of more students eat free meals at Central High School

Hundreds of more students are taking advantage of the free school meal program this year, showing food insecurity is still a problem for Rapid City.

Rapid City Area Schools added Canyon Lake Elementary, South Middle and Central High School to the free meal program at the beginning of the year.

To accommodate the influx in students, more nutritional staff was hired too, totaling to about 100 people. One of the members is Max Hill.

For 16 years she's served more than just meals but smiles too.

"To get that one on one is really what keeps the staff here engaged and working as hard as they do to make sure they serving the best meals they can to students," Rapid City Area Schools Student Nutrition Manager Janelle Peterson said.

Hill said serving lunch to hundreds of children can be chaotic but she said it's nice to interact with each child on a daily basis.

"you can hear all kinds of stories. They like to share their good points, their good stories of the day and their bad stories of the day. So it can be rewarding as far as involved in their lives that way," Hill said.

Now, nine schools serve free breakfast and lunch. This year, Central High School serves an extra 200 to 300 students, a shocker to the Peterson.

"Trying so hard to qualify these schools and make sure that students who, maybe, don't appear necessarily to be food insecure are getting food. Sometimes it's surprising where you can see the food insecurity at," Peterson said.

Petersen says the USDA pays about $400,000 to $500,000 a month to the Rapid City School District to cover every free meal.