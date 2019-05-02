Parking meter debate continues

Rapid City officials continue to push for more than 600 new parking meters in the heart of Rapid City.

The new meters would predominately replace the three hour parking currently covering most of downtown.

Business owners are divided on whether the plan will hurt or help business. Most business owners say the current system is not working well.

One of the big problems is something the city calls the "employee shuffle" - workers moving their cars every three hours to avoid a ticket.

Cory Condon at Presidential Pawn says certain businesses with a lot of employees or clients can take up all of the spots in front of his business, all day long. He welcomes the change.

"Businesses as a whole are going to benefit and customers trying to come downtown are going to be able find parking because there won't be as many employees parking in those parking spaces," Condon said.

While the meters could help prevent the "employee shuffle", it could potentially hurt business. Siaryn Duggan at Celtic Connection is says parking meters will drive customers to other shopping areas like the mall or Rushmore Crossing.

"This is my livelihood," Duggan said. She says business during the summer keeps her afloat and any drop in sales is significant.

Another major concern is the city's proposed $25 fine for parking violations. On Wednesday, the Legal and Finance Committee recommended reducing the fee to $15.