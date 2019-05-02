Naja Shrine back to wow

This weekend the Don Barnett Arena will transform into a circus, literally.

For 69 years the Naja Shrine Circus has wow the audience with tigers, elephants, miniature ponies and trapeze artists.

This circus is Naja's biggest fundraiser. Proceeds from the circus will help in there effort to transport children and their families to one of their 22 hospitals in the country. Shriners cover all medical costs and lodging.

If you would like to get into the action this weekend on Friday there will be two shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. it's also military appreciation night so tickets are half off. On Saturday again at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $16 and for you children they're $9.