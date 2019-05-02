Regional to expand Behavioral Health Center

The Regional Health Behavioral Health Center plans to expand, adding 8 additional beds, and allowing the center to see 730 more patients throughout a year; people dealing with anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, or any problems related to metal health.

"Our goal is to keep as many patients local as humanly possible so that they can be connected to their families during their treatment. So they can have parents and siblings involved in their treatment," says Dr. Katherine Sullivan the director of Regional Behavioral Center.

So what exactly is the Behavorial Health Center? It's a middle step between the emergency room and long term care.

As of now, the center can accommodate 44 patients; 18 pediatric patients, who stay on average 5 to 7 days and 26 adults, who stay around 3 to 5 days.

Then each of the patients will go to a long term state hospital, or out patient care in the home, on a case-to-case basis.

"So that everybody receives equitable care, appropriate care at the level they need and to be the least restrictive possible," says Sullivan.

Every person that comes into the Behavorial Health Center comes from the emergency room, which isn't always ideal for those dealing with mental health issues.

"Emergency rooms are for emergencies and psychiatric emergencies are no less of an emergency however it's a very stressful environment for a person that has a lot going on," says Sullivan.

The new rooms and beds will be available as soon as next week for those needing help.