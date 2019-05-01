Rapid CIty Area students get a dental check up at school

Some Rapid City Area students are getting dental work done at no cost to them or their parents at Robbinsdale Elementary School.

Students up to age 18 signed up for an appointment at the Delta Dental Truck that arrived at the school Monday. This is the first year the school has partnered with Delta Dental for this program.

Delta Dental has two trucks they use throughout the state of South Dakota. A dentist, hygienist, two assistants, and a coordinator drive out of Pierre to visit schools, youth programs, churches, and other organizations that reach out to them. While they're at the location they provide a full service of exams, cleaning, fluoride, and restorative work.

Providing this service to students is something Sateera Thompsen, a nurse at Robbinsdale Elementary School, thinks is important.

"I've also seen them deal with pain, have to stay home because their tooth hurts and that their focusing is way less if you're having dental pain. So that's the big reason I thought we just have to have this program," she says.

With the overwhelming response to this program, Thompsen hopes to bring the Delta Dental truck back a few more times throughout the year so that more students have a chance to make an appointment.