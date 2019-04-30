One of Rapid City's top 10 snowiest winters

Several Rapid City locals are saying where's spring as they put on their gloves and zip up there boots to head out into the snow. But its not uncommon to have snow in April.

March and April are typically the snowiest months of the year for Rapid City. April saw 14 inches of snow this year.

This year's winter comes in at number six in the top 10 for snowiest winters in Rapid City.

"What's been unusual about this winter, we've had lots of snow events but they've been spread out. We haven't had any gigantic snow falls in one day in Rapid City. It's just been like these three-day events throughout much of the seasons. It's been very annoying," Eric Gardner, KOTA Meteorologist, said.

Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo says the snow on Tuesday does not surprise him.

He predicted a few more snow showers would come this season. But he says more moisture means possibly fewer chances for summer wildfires.

"Unless were flooding I don't think there's ever too much moisture. It's going to be a very good thing for our ranching community for agriculture across western South Dakota. Yeah, the cold temperatures have the potential to freeze some of the plants that are out there. But overall, the moisture is going to be a very good thing this spring," Clabo said.