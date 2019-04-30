LaCroix passes with Public Works committee

Here is the former LaCroix Links Golf Course just last week before the snow blew in.

Now, the city is looking into making the course LaCroix Disc Golf and Trails. This golf course was closed when the YMCA decided to not renew their lease for the property back in December of 2017. Since then, the land has sat unused... but not for long.

The Parks & Rec department's project was approved by the Public Works committee today, with an estimated cost of $80,000.

That cost would cover construction of the disc golf course and walking/bicycling trails on the site of the former golf course.

"Rapid City, a town of this size should have more disc golf opportunities and those will bring in more opportunities for tournaments and more play," says Jeff Biegler the director with Rapid City Parks & Rec.

If approved by City Council on Monday, bids will be put out to start construction on the park.