Pactola Reservoir water release plan goes as planned

Rising water levels at Rapid Creek closed some bike paths last week but the water release plan went just as scheduled.

Water from the Pactola Reservoir leads to the Rapid Creek and it's affecting the water levels.

After the winter storm in April, Pactola Reservoir filled up, including the flood pool.

"There's a certain part of the dam that they reserve so they can capture water in case of increased runoff. So they release more water to free up that room or make sure that storage is available," U.S Geological Survey Hydrologic Technician Joel Petersen said.

To clear out the water storage area, the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Pactola Reservoir.

According to Petersen, The Bureau of Reclamation wanted no more than 4,580 feet of elevation of water in Pactola.

Petersen said they planned to reach that goal by April 30th. Petersen said they already have by releasing 165 cubic feet of water per second.

"All the flood storage is available in Pactola so it would take a lot of precipatiation to fill that up. Unless, we get an exceptional storm which doesn't seem to be the forecast it will be well under control," Petersen said.

Petersen said right now the creek flow is at 240 cubic feet of water per second, higher than the normal average of 92 for this day in April.

But compared to the 1972 flood, when the measurement increased to 50,000 cubic feet per second, the levels today don't qualify as extreme.