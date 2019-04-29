New high tech heading to two Rapid City high schools

The state is awarding $1,091,000 to South Dakota schools to incorporate more technology, including two right here in Rapid City.

Central High School and Stevens High School are using this money to upgrade their computer labs.

Rapid City Area Schools received $225,000 in a match fund grant to add a new computer and sciences academy.

The money will allow the schools to install 60 machines, including computers, sketch pads and other media design-related equipment.

The labs would be serving about 3,500 students.

The new high tech equipment is to prepare high schoolers for college and trade schools once they graduate.

"We're really excited to let students dig in deeper into an area of passion. So we believe the academy's model will allow them to do that. We want students to gain certain certifications to consider their post-secondary options and by bringing real-world learning to them. They're better prepared to make those decisions," Rapid City Area Schools Director of Teaching, Learning & Innovation said.

The funds will be released next fiscal year allowing the fall 2020 freshmen class to be the first academy class.