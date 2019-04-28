Traders Market gives a space for artists

The Black Hills Farmers Market gives farmers and ranchers a moment to shine. But it's all eyes on the artists at the traders market in the Rushmore Mall.

For 30 years, the Black Hills Farmers Market helps farmers sell produce. Now, local artists are having their own moment at the Traders Market.

The Traders Market currently hosts 50 vendors selling items like clothes, jewelry and artwork.

It allows people like artist, Dustin Twiss, to show his art in places other than Native American art shows.

"Really good opportunity for the mall and the community. It's a prime location where a lot of people are at. So it's good for us to be able to come here and get in front of a lot of people," Dustin Twiss, a Native American artist, said.

Steve Barba is a 20-year air force veteran in the Black Hills who sells aviation paintings. He said talking to locals gives him that farmer's market feel but being able to sell indoors is more profitable for him.

"I can never take my prints outside. You know in the weather, in the cold, in the rain. You know it was just ruin them. For me it's the perfect venue," Barba said.

For the Traders Market General Manager Skyler Desersa, by not having to compete with the farmers market, scheduling conflicts have not been a problem. She said though they would one day like to add more food vendors, they never want to step on the farmers market's toes.

"With artists and crafters we wanted to showcase what the Black Hills has to offer for the community itself. Aside from food of course. Of course, everyone loves food. But the farmers market, we'll let them have that standpoint," Desersa said.

The Traders Market will be open every Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

On Sundays, it will be from 11 am to 6 pm.